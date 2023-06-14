Washington Suburb Ranked High Among Safest Suburbs In The U.S.

Americans move to the suburbs for many reasons, from affordability and schools to unique amenities and safety. Safety and crime rates are especially important since they can affect anything from your finances to your quality of life. While crime can happen anywhere, some places are much safer than others.

SmartAsset dug through data to pinpoint 2023's safest suburbs in the United States. Researchers said they "set out to determine which U.S. suburbs are safest. We analyzed safety data for 370 suburbs of the 100 largest cities – and also compared the affordability of the safest areas." These factors include rates of excessive drinking, drug poisoning, vehicular mortality, and violent and property crime rates.

A Washington suburb ranked at No. 18: Camas! Part of Clark County and the Portland metro area, over 76,000 people call this community home. According to Niche, Camas' strengths lie in the job market, outdoor activities, public schools, and family-friendliness.

Here are the Top 10 safest suburbs in the country, according to SmartAsset:

Great Falls, Virginia Carmel, Indiana Bethesda, Maryland Fishers, Indiana Noblesville, Indiana Lehi, Utah Fort Bliss, Texas Frisco, Texas Dacula, Georgia Castle Rock, Colorado

Check out the full study on smartasset.com.