5 North Carolina Cities Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US

Several cities in North Carolina are among the best cities in the country to live in 2023, based on a new report comparing factors like economy, housing, safety, education and amenities.

Livability released its 2023 picks for the 100 best places to live in the U.S. However, major cities and smaller towns were not included on the list as the site only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 because of large metropolitan cities like New York City and Los Angeles, both popular destinations with millions of residents, seeing "a significant exodus" of people moving away. Here's how the site determined its list:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Five North Carolina cities were chosen as some of the best places to live in the country: Cary, Concord, Durham, Asheville and Winston-Salem. Here's what the site had to say:

"Between the Western Carolina mountains and East Coast beaches is Cary, a cozy community with a high quality of life, thanks to a thriving economy, top-ranked schools, picturesque neighborhoods and plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure."

"Just outside Queen City, Concord is the crown jewel of North Carolina. This vibrant city is rooted in history and has a charming downtown and close-knit community, fostering a sense of belonging."

"Durham is a city where innovation and creativity thrive. From historic neighborhoods to natural beauty, nationally recognized universities, an amazing arts scene and delicious dining options, Durham fosters a community with diverse interests."

"Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville enchants residents with its blend of natural beauty and creative spirit. Home to a thriving food and craft beer scene, diverse economic opportunities and easy access to a variety of outdoor activities, Asheville offers a unique lifestyle that celebrates creativity and community."

"Located in the Piedmont area of North Carolina, Winston-Salem combines artistic flair with entrepreneurial innovation. The city's thriving arts scene, vibrant downtown and easy access to outdoor activities offer residents a dynamic place to call home."

Check out Livability's full list to see more of the best cities to live in America.