Jets Teammate Makes Bold Claim After Aaron Rodgers Trade

New York Jets running back Breece Hall made a bold claim after the team acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers earlier in the offseason.

Hall, whose stellar rookie campaign was cut short due to a torn ACL and meniscus in Week 7 of the 2022 season, said the Jets offense now has "an answer for everything" with the recent addition of the four-time NFL MVP, as well as several other key acquisitions this offseason, during an appearance on NFL Total Access Wednesday (July 12).

“I mean with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything,” Hall said via NFL.com.. “If you don’t want to load the box, Aaron’s going to get the ball off all day, if you do we’ve got the RPOs and we’ve got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us, as well. And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbones of our defense to rely on, so we’re excited for that, for sure.”

Hall recorded 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts, as well as 19 receptions for 218 yards and one touchdown, during his first seven NFL games, at which point the Jets had a 5-2 record, before losing eight of their next 10 games to finish at 7-10 and miss the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. Hall said he's aiming to be ready for Week 1, which echoed head coach Robert Saleh's previous claims that his rehabilitation was going smoothly.

"I'm doing pretty good right now," Hall said via NFL.com. "I've been saying I'll be ready for the first game, so right now I'm just focusing on getting my knee as strong as possible, just getting that confidence back. But it's been going well so far."