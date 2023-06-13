Another Former Packers Teammate Joins Aaron Rodgers, Jets

The New York Jets have free agent safety Adrian Amos, yet another one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammates, the team announced on its official website and social media accounts on Tuesday (June 13).

"OFFICIAL: We've signed S Adrian Amos. Welcome to the squad, @_SmashAmos31," the Jets tweeted.

Amos recorded a career-best 102 tackles and seven tackles for loss, as well as one interception, five passes deflected and one sack in 2023.The 30-year-old spent the past four season with the Packers, having signed a four-year, $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019.

Amos spent his first four NFL seasons with the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears, having been selected at No. 142 overall in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.