Another Former Packers Teammate Joins Aaron Rodgers, Jets
By Jason Hall
June 13, 2023
The New York Jets have free agent safety Adrian Amos, yet another one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammates, the team announced on its official website and social media accounts on Tuesday (June 13).
"OFFICIAL: We've signed S Adrian Amos. Welcome to the squad, @_SmashAmos31," the Jets tweeted.
Amos recorded a career-best 102 tackles and seven tackles for loss, as well as one interception, five passes deflected and one sack in 2023.The 30-year-old spent the past four season with the Packers, having signed a four-year, $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019.
Amos spent his first four NFL seasons with the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears, having been selected at No. 142 overall in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
OFFICIAL: We've signed S Adrian Amos.— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 13, 2023
Welcome to the squad, @_SmashAmos31!
📰 https://t.co/jVaCTncfCZ pic.twitter.com/10LqcvzkJh
The former Penn State standout joins a safety group that also includes Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark, who was acquired by New York in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the offseason.
"The safety group, I'm excited about it, and I don't think you can lose TA [Tony Adams] and some of the other guys that we have in that room," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said recently via ESPN. "It's going to be a great competition for those two spots."
Amos is the latest former Packers player to join Rodgers, with the Jets previously acquiring former Green Bay receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, as well as offensive lineman Billy Turner.
The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Packers, with whom he spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career, in April.