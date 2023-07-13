Photo Appears To Show Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian Together Amid Dating Rumors

Rumors of a potential relationship re-ignited when Brady, 45, and Kardashian, 42, were among the numerous A-list celebrities who attended billionaire Michael Rubin's annual White Party in the Hamptons last Tuesday (July 4), but reports from the party are conflicting.

An insider told Daily Mail that the appeared to be getting cozy together during the event.

"Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin's party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night," the source said, adding that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is "exactly [Kim's] type."

Another source told PEOPLE.com that "[they] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party."

"Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a second claimed.

Kardashian was reported to have "had some liquid courage" at the party and "overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom," but a third source said there's still nothing romantic between the two, the Boston Herald reported.