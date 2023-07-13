Troye Sivan Announces First New Album In 5 Years

Troye Sivan has finally announced the title and release date for his new studio album! On Thursday, July 13th, the Australian pop star took to Instagram to share that his third studio album Something To Give Each Other will dop on October 13th.

"This album is my something to give you - a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer," he wrote alongside the album's cover art. "Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that." The album's first single "Rush" was also released on Thursday and arrived with a video full of queer joy.