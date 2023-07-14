City Girls' JT Drops New Solo Song After Launching 'No Bars Reform' Program

"'B!tches always in my business' ….NO BARS FRIDAY!" she wrote in her Instagram caption.



The song instantly got plenty of praise from her fans as well as her groupmate Yung Miami and Nicki Minaj, who previously collaborated with JT in the past. Over on Twitter, the two rappers uplifted JT and pointed out their favorite parts about the record.



"Congrats JTTTTTTTTT I BEEN telling you this was the one @ThegirlJT POP YOUR SH*TTTTTTT!!!!!!!!!! 💖💖🥃🥃" Caresha tweeted.



Like we mentioned up top, "No Bars" is the follow-up to her last solo record "JT First Day Out," which dropped in 2019 after she was freed from her two-year prison bid over fraudulent credit card charges. Since then, JT has always wanted to help other women who were also incarcerated just like her. That's why she launched her new program "No Bars Reform." According to the official website, "JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing."

Listen to JT's new song "No Bars" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

