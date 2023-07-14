Demi Lovato Transforms 'Sorry Not Sorry' With Guitar Solo From Slash

Demi Lovato is back with another pop-to-rock conversion track and it's one of her best yet! On Friday, July 14th, the singer unleashed her "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)," a full-throttle take on the smash hit from her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me.

As Demi soars through the track's empowering lyrics, it all culminates in a guitar solo by legendary Gun N' Roses member Slash. Fans took to the singer's Instagram to rave over the new track. "I've said it before BUT you really went from being a gun n' roses fan to having one of your biggest hits featuring Slash!! that's insane and legendary," one fan pointed out.