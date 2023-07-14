Demi Lovato Transforms 'Sorry Not Sorry' With Guitar Solo From Slash
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Demi Lovato is back with another pop-to-rock conversion track and it's one of her best yet! On Friday, July 14th, the singer unleashed her "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)," a full-throttle take on the smash hit from her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me.
As Demi soars through the track's empowering lyrics, it all culminates in a guitar solo by legendary Gun N' Roses member Slash. Fans took to the singer's Instagram to rave over the new track. "I've said it before BUT you really went from being a gun n' roses fan to having one of your biggest hits featuring Slash!! that's insane and legendary," one fan pointed out.
Shortly after the track dropped, Demi took to social media to announce something very exciting! A new album full of rock versions of her biggest hits will be released very soon! "Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t wait for you to hear REVAMPED on 9/15."
The rock versions of some of her biggest hits were first heard on Demi's HOLY FVCK tour last year. Amid the setlist of new rock offerings, the singer threw in some of her classic pop bangers and updated them to fit their return-to-rock era. “I saw [my fans] rocking out to it, and it just brought a lot of joy to my heart,” Demi told Billboard of "Heart Attack." They continued, “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be re-recording this song for a 10 year anniversary because it was that special. But being able to see it from that perspective today is really exciting to me.”