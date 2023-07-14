Former Super Bowl Champion Joe Campbell Dead At 68

Former NFL defensive end Joe Campbell has died at the age of 68, his brother, Patrick, confirmed to DelawareOnline.com.

Campbell, who celebrated his birthday on July 9, is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest after going on a hike, according to his brother. The Wilmington native played in the NFL for five seasons, which included splitting the 1980 season between the New Orleans Saints and then-Oakland Raiders during the latter's Super Bowl XV run, appearing in 10 regular season and four playoff games for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, who was Campbell's former teammate on the Raiders, paid tribute to the former defensive end in a tweet shared on Thursday (July 14).

"A teammate I was blessed to play and win with. Joe, RIP Brother," Owens wrote.