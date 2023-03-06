New Details On Derek Carr's Deal With Saints

The terms of Derek Carr's deal to join the New Orleans Saints have reportedly been revealed.

Carr agreed to a four-year, $150 million deal, which includes $100 million in guarantees, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Monday (March 6).

"He gets $70M effectively fully guaranteed ($60M at signing, another $10M in Year 3 vesting after Year 1). Carr structures his deal to accommodate Saints’ cap issues," Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport had previously reported that the length of the deal was four years, "with a big QB number coming" that will "work with their cap situation."