Man Spends $15,000 To Become A Dog, Is Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'
By Dave Basner
July 14, 2023
Dog lovers express their affinity for pups in different ways. Some get a pet while others don't just get a dog or two, they cover their entire home in dog paraphernalia. However, even the most obsessed dog lover pales in comparison to one man in Japan named Toco. As a child, Toco didn't just love canines, he wanted to become one. Now, as an adult, Toco has made his dream a reality, spending over two million yen, or $15,000, on a hyper-realistic human-sized collie costume.
Proud of his purchase, Toco set up a YouTube channel so the world can watch videos of him as a dog. While he happily shares the footage, one thing he doesn't divulge is his true identity. He explained to the Mirror, "I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird." As for the few pals he did tell, he said, "My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal."
Toco expressed the things he enjoys most while dressed as the dog are "doing things that only dogs do" since it makes him truly feel like a pet. Among the videos he's posted are ones showing him doing everything from rolling over for belly rubs to walking on all fours to lifting up his paws. However, not everything he does as the collie are things a dog might do. He can also be seen drinking soda through a straw and playing ping-pong.
As for why he picked a collie for his costume, it is his favorite breed, so Toco enlisted Japanese company Zeppet to create it for him. Zeppet, which typically makes extensive models for movies, took 40 days to fabricate Toco's collie. Describing the process, the company explained, "We collect photographs taken from various angles so that the beautiful coat of the collie can be reproduced and devised so that the coat will flow naturally."
Most of the comments on Toco's videos are supportive, with viewers writing things like, "You inspire us to fulfill our dreams too," and, "I hope I become the animal I want to be as well. You're an inspiration to us." Others encourage Toco to not be so secretive about his passions, saying, "Don't be nervous of people seeing you! You're just a guy with a quirky hobby. There's nothing wrong with that!"
You can see more clips of Toco's on his YouTube page.