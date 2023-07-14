Man Spends $15,000 To Become A Dog, Is Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'

Dog lovers express their affinity for pups in different ways. Some get a pet while others don't just get a dog or two, they cover their entire home in dog paraphernalia. However, even the most obsessed dog lover pales in comparison to one man in Japan named Toco. As a child, Toco didn't just love canines, he wanted to become one. Now, as an adult, Toco has made his dream a reality, spending over two million yen, or $15,000, on a hyper-realistic human-sized collie costume.

Proud of his purchase, Toco set up a YouTube channel so the world can watch videos of him as a dog. While he happily shares the footage, one thing he doesn't divulge is his true identity. He explained to the Mirror, "I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird." As for the few pals he did tell, he said, "My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal."