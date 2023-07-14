Shakira Is Now Dating A Top NBA Star: Report

By Jason Hall

July 15, 2023

2023 NBA Finals - Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat
Photo: Getty Images

Pop icon Shakira is reportedly dating Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, a source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly on Friday (July 14).

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” the source said, noting Shakira, 46, isn't bothered by the 13-year age difference between herself and Butler, 33.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him," the source added.

Butler and Shakira have reportedly "only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media," the source told Us Weekly. The Colombian singer recently shared a video of herself attending a Heat playoff game in May prior to news of their reported relationship.

Shakira announced the end of her marriage to former FC Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique in a joint statement shared in June 2022. The former couple shares two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

Butler, a six-time All-Star, led the eighth-seed Heat on a remarkable playoff run, which concluded with a loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. The 33-year-old averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists during Miami's postseason run earlier this year, having won the Larry Bird Trophy given to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

