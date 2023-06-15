Conor McGregor Accused Of Rape At NBA Finals

The letter claims the woman was able to get McGregor off of her because she claimed she had to urinate before the MMA fighter allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him, grabbing her and pinning her against the wall in an attempt to sodomize her, TMZ Sports reports. The letters claim the woman was able to break free of McGregor's grasp by elbowing him, but left her purse behind, at which point McGregor's guards "held hostage" until she pleaded with them for him to return.

The woman reportedly left the scene and reported the alleged incident to local police. Mitchell said the woman is seeking settlements with McGregor, as well as the Heat organization and NBA in lieu of litigation, TMZ Sports reports.

Representatives for McGregor have called the allegations "false" and said he "will not be intimidated" in a statement to TMZ Sports.