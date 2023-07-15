Billie Eilish shared footage of the moment she showed some of her team the “What Was I Made For” video, and they could hardly contain themselves. Eilis’s team gushed that it was “so beautiful,” and “holy sh*t, dude,” in the 34-second clip posted on TikTok on Friday (July 14).

Eilish released her highly-anticipated, stunning ballad and from the Barbie movie soundtrack and its music video on Thursday (July 13), a song she and her brother Finneas teamed up on to feature in the long-awaited film about the iconic doll (set to premiere on July 21). Eilish said in a recent Instagram caption that “this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that. This video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself.”

TikTok users gushed over Eilish’s Barbie soundtrack ballad and her team’s reaction (“showing some of the team the video for the first time LOL WAAAHHHHHH,” Eilish wrote in her caption). Some TikTok followers wrote: “she just loves making us cry doesn't she,” “BILLIE WE ARE ALL SO PROUD OF YOU❤️,” and “Me every single time I watch it,” to list a few. Watch Eilish’s team reach to the music video here, and watch the video again below.