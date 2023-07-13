Billie Eilish Just Dropped The Most Emo Song On The 'Barbie' Soundtrack
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 13, 2023
Billie Eilish's much-anticipated song for the Barbie soundtrack has arrived! On Thursday, July 13th, she debuted her and her brother Finneas' song "What Was I Made For?" along with a music video.
Eilish, dressed like a 1960s Barbie in a button-up yellow dress and a neat ponytail with bangs, organizes her Barbie's clothes on a mini clothing rack. All is well until the wind starts to blow off the objects from the table and rain ruins the clothes. Clearly shaken, but determined, Eilish continues to organize the Barbie clothes.
In her signature hushed voice, Eilish croons, "When did it end? All the enjoyment/ I'm sad again, don't tell my boyfriend/ It's not what he's made for/ What was I made for?" The song presumably explores what Margot Robbie's Barbie is dealing with in the movie after she is expelled from Barbie Land.
Eilish gave some insight on the new track in her Instagram post, as well. "In january Greta [Gerwig, Barbie's director] showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL... we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night," she revealed.
"To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that," she continued. "This video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself."