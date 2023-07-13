Billie Eilish Just Dropped The Most Emo Song On The 'Barbie' Soundtrack

Billie Eilish's much-anticipated song for the Barbie soundtrack has arrived! On Thursday, July 13th, she debuted her and her brother Finneas' song "What Was I Made For?" along with a music video.

Eilish, dressed like a 1960s Barbie in a button-up yellow dress and a neat ponytail with bangs, organizes her Barbie's clothes on a mini clothing rack. All is well until the wind starts to blow off the objects from the table and rain ruins the clothes. Clearly shaken, but determined, Eilish continues to organize the Barbie clothes.

In her signature hushed voice, Eilish croons, "When did it end? All the enjoyment/ I'm sad again, don't tell my boyfriend/ It's not what he's made for/ What was I made for?" The song presumably explores what Margot Robbie's Barbie is dealing with in the movie after she is expelled from Barbie Land.