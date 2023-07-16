Netflix Series Reveals Kirk Cousins Had Undisclosed Injury In 2022

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins revealed he played through an undisclosed rib injury during the 2022 season in the new Netflix docuseries Quarterback, which premiered last week.

Cousins took a hard hit during the Vikings' road win against the Washington Commanders and said he felt he had the wind knocked out of him at the time, but later realized he experienced a rib injury.

“Everything hurts," Cousins was filmed saying during the following Wednesday leading up to the Vikings' improbable comeback road win against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m pretty beat up,” Cousins said to the camera in the following scene. “The bruises on my ribs on both sides are not visible. They may come to the surface at some point. When you have pain right here in your midsection, it’s just kind of hard to think about much else.”

Cousins was then shown in the Vikings' training room receiving treatment for what appeared to be a midsection injury. Minnesota didn't list Cousins on any of the injury reports prior to the matchup in Buffalo, despite the quarterback receiving treatment for an apparent injury.

Cousins is in the final year of his contract with the Vikings after initially signing as a free agent in 2018. The 11-year veteran threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 424 of 643 passing, while leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record, during the 2022 regular season.