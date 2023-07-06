Patrick Mahomes Reveals 'Awkward' Moment He Escaped 'Friend Zone' With Wife
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed the "awkward" moment in which he escaped the "friend zone" with his high school sweetheart turned wife, Brittany, in the first episode of the upcoming Netflix docu-series Quarterback, the New York Post reports.
“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Mahomes said. “She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.
“I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, she was a junior. I actually got her a rose … I kinda … I had a crush on her. But, I was getting a rose as a joke for Valentine’s Day."
Brittany, however, apparently didn't take the gesture as a joke.
“He thought it was a joke. I thought it was the cutest thing in the world," she said. "And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’ so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.
“… When they were chanting, I thought it was kind of awkward and it was funny. I was like, ‘Okay this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So then we just started talking and then started dating."
Last week, the reigning NFL regular season and Super Bowl MVP played photographer during an impromptu photo shoot for his wife during their recent visit to Hawaii. Brittany shared an Instagram post with the caption, "10/10 Husband," which included a third photo of Patrick adjusting to get the right angle as she posed in a bikini on an outdoor lounge chair. The couple was in Hawaii last week for the Aloha Golf Classic, which was hosted by their charity, the Mahomies Foundation.
“Thank you to all of our partners and supporters. This would not be possible without you. See y’all next year!” Patrick wrote in an Instagram post featuring clips from the event, which was also attended by teammate Travis Kelce, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and comedians Andrew Santino and Rob Riggle.
Mahomes capped off a historic season with a gutsy performance in Super Bowl LVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in his career in February. The quarterback threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter.
Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards on the Chiefs' final possession to setup deep in Eagles' territory with the game tied 35-35 just before the two-minute warning. A crucial holding call three plays later led to Kansas City running out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.
Mahomes' historic Super Bowl performance came just three days after he won his second Associated Press NFL MVP award, having led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.
The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Netflix's upcoming Quarterback series will Mahomes, as well as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota -- now with the Philadelphia Eagles -- chronicling their respective 2022 NFL seasons.