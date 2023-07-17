If You See These Rock Towers, Officials Urge You To Knock Them Down
By Dave Basner
July 17, 2023
If you go for a hike, you might see some interesting plants, beautiful views, amazing wildlife, and perhaps even a tower of stones built by some hiker that came before you. They are called cairns and some are elaborate, using dozens of stones varying in size, while others are more rudimentary, consisting of just a few big rocks stacked up a couple of feet high. Regardless of how they look, the columns of stones can be rather artistic and a treat to encounter during a hike, however, officials are urging hikers to knock over any cairns that they see.
Park rangers at Yosemite National Park made the surprising ask in a video on their Facebook page, explaining that the cairns break the Leave No Trace ethics that help to conserve the outdoors. The goal of the rules is to respect all the creatures living on the land by not leaving any signs of human impact. Picking up stones and placing them atop one another goes against that. The rangers state that when those cairns are built, it also disturbs the small insects, reptiles and even microorganisms that live beneath the rocks.
Should you knock this over?? Yes! Why did Wilderness Restoration Rangers dismantle this rock cairn? According to Leave No Trace ethics when we recreate in wilderness spaces, our goal is to leave no signs of our impact on the land and respect other creatures living in it. Unfortunately, this dramatically oversized cairn is a mark of human impact and is distracting in a wilderness setting. Building rock cairns also disturbs small insects, reptiles, and microorganisms that call the underside home! When used appropriately, rock cairns are great for navigation, safety, and delineating a new or hard-to-follow trail. In general, rock cairns should only be constructed by rangers and trail workers. Please dismantle and refrain from building rock cairns when you visit Yosemite.Posted by Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 9, 2023
The park rangers said that the cairns should only be built by trail workers for the purpose of navigation, safety, or showing where new or hard-to-follow trails are.
That means chances are if you see one, it was constructed by a hiker and should be dismantled.