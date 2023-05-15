Terrifying Ghoul Caught On Police Trail Camera

A few weeks ago, police in Evansville, Wyoming were near the town's Veterans Bridge when they noticed very large prints in the mud that seemed to be from a mountain lion. To understand if there was a dangerous animal prowling the neighborhood, the authorities set up a trail camera.

It didn't take long for the cam to photograph a variety of woodland creatures, but it also wound up capturing pictures of something very creepy. The police shared all of the photos on Facebook and in the caption wrote, "If you know anyone that is scared of the dark, please pass this along to them so they can see there is nothing to be afraid of."

The pics all seems harmless, shots of turkeys, a raccoon, a skunk, a fox, and a deer, but then you see a blurry picture of what looks like a man in athletic wear, followed by a photo of him approaching the camera. In that pic, it is clear his face and hands do not belong to a human. Then there is a shot of his nightmarish face right in front of the camera. The next few pictures are once again innocent trail cam shots - a deer, a bicyclist, a man walking his dog and so on.