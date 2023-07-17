'Monster' Who Killed Four People In Georgia Shooting Killed By Police

The man suspected of killing four people in a Georgia neighborhood on Saturday (July 15) was killed by the police on Sunday. Authorities tracked down Andre Longmore, 40, to an apartment building in Jonesboro.

As officers tried to detain Longmore, he opened fire from inside one of the apartments. Officers returned fire and neutralized Longmore.

"The monster is dead," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during the news conference. "The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off the street."

A Henry County deputy and two Clayton County police officers were injured in the shootout. The deputy was shot and the back and airlifted to the hospital. No information about his condition was released.

Authorities identified the victims of Saturday's shooting as Scott Levitt, 67; Shirley Levitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

Longmore lived in the same neighborhood. Officials said they have not determined a motive for the mass shooting.