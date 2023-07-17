Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce After 7 Years Together

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting a divorce after seven years of marriage. The couple announced the "difficult" news in a joint statement sent to Page Six on Monday, July 17th. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in the statement. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

According to the outlet, the America's Got Talent judge was recently spotted celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with a group of friends and wasn't wearing her wedding ring. "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," a source said about their split. Another source added, "At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not. So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot back in 2015 in front of 400 guests during a Palm Beach ceremony. Guests at the wedding included Vergara's Modern Family costars Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and Ty Burrell. Manganiello’s True Blood costars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer also attended.