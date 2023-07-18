50 Cent Confirms He'll Appear On Nas' Upcoming 'Magic 2' Album

It's been a minute since Curtis Jackson and Nasir Jones collaborated on a new song. The Queens, N.Y. natives first joined forces on Fif's 2002 mixtape Guess Who's Back? Nas contributes to two tracks on the mixtape, “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With." However, their working relationship went left after the "Window Shopper" artist took aim at Kelis on "Piggy Bank." Nas responded to Fif's dig at his then-wife on "Don't Body Ya Self." They finally got back on good terms in 2014.



The sequel to Nas' Magic album will be executively produced by Hit-Boy, who also produced the original LP. The veteran rapper began to tease the album's arrival last week when he posted a cryptic message to his Instagram timeline before he cleared it of all his past posts. Yesterday, Nas posted a vintage video to his timeline that showed a magician as he tried to escape from his constraints while dangling in the air by his feet. The caption only had two magic wands, which was a sign to his die-hard fans that Magic 2 is on the way.



Look out for Magic 2 dropping on July 21.