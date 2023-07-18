50 Cent Confirms He'll Appear On Nas' Upcoming 'Magic 2' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 18, 2023
Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up once again for a brand new collaboration.
On Tuesday, July 18, the Queensbridge rapper confirmed his plans to release his new album Magic 2 later this week. Shortly after he debuted the unique artwork and revealed the release date, 50 Cent also posted the album cover and shared that his upcoming collaboration with the Mass Appeal rapper will be featured on it.
"Yal ain’t herd me in minute, @nas felt like it was time so it’s done," Fif wrote. "Check us out Friday 7.21 MAGIC 2 (Office Hours) QGTM 💣Boom💨"
It's been a minute since Curtis Jackson and Nasir Jones collaborated on a new song. The Queens, N.Y. natives first joined forces on Fif's 2002 mixtape Guess Who's Back? Nas contributes to two tracks on the mixtape, “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With." However, their working relationship went left after the "Window Shopper" artist took aim at Kelis on "Piggy Bank." Nas responded to Fif's dig at his then-wife on "Don't Body Ya Self." They finally got back on good terms in 2014.
The sequel to Nas' Magic album will be executively produced by Hit-Boy, who also produced the original LP. The veteran rapper began to tease the album's arrival last week when he posted a cryptic message to his Instagram timeline before he cleared it of all his past posts. Yesterday, Nas posted a vintage video to his timeline that showed a magician as he tried to escape from his constraints while dangling in the air by his feet. The caption only had two magic wands, which was a sign to his die-hard fans that Magic 2 is on the way.
Look out for Magic 2 dropping on July 21.