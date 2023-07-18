Award-Winning Restaurant Named Colorado's Best Steakhouse

Steak is one of those dinners to have once in a while, just from the sheer luxury. Nobody does this cut of beef right like chefs cooking in steakhouses, from the precise cooking to the complimentary sides and wine pairings. Even then, you don't have to drop by a fancy or acclaimed establishment to enjoy some delicious steak.

LoveFood rounded up the best steakhouse in every state, "from the classic fine-dining restaurants that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand and filet, to more affordable spots where the chefs know their medium from their rare."

According to writers, Guard and Grace was named Colorado's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Chef Troy Guard's version of what a modern steakhouse should be, Guard and Grace focuses on wood-fired dishes cooked with quality ingredients. Start with a few tapas-sized starters, like the oak-fired carrots, then move on to the stars of the show – various cuts of USDA Prime, Wagyu, and grass-fed beef served with black truffle mac 'n' cheese or foraged mushrooms."