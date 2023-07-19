Colorado Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Seafood Joints

There's nothing like enjoying freshly-caught oysters, shrimp fried to a crispy, golden brown, or salmon prepared by a professional chef. Americans don't have to look far for some delicious seafood either. There are plenty of restaurants serving these delectable proteins in both classic and inventive ways.

If you're hankering for some seafood, TastingTable found the top seafood restaurants in America. Their list includes under-the-radar establishments, award-winning restaurants, historic joints, and much more.

A Colorado restaurant was featured on the list: Stoic and Genuine! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Denver seafood spot that scoffs at the idea landlocked states might struggle with their seafood game. Their website proudly boasts, 'No ocean. No worries.' Fresh seafood is flown in daily, so even though there are no bodies of water in sight, Executive Chef Jennifer Jasinski is able to crank out stellar ocean cuisine. As you look at the menu, you notice there is some Asian flare that pops up in a handful of dishes, and that's great news for your appetite. The Red Curry Wonton Noodles comes with a delicate filet of black sea bass, bok choy, napa cabbage, and lotus root, and the Hamachi in the Hamachi Salad is crusted in togarashi, the Japanese spice mixture. The raw bar options are plentiful, with three different 'tower' options available depending on how large your party is. Additionally, the three crudo options are a gentle and delicious way to kick off the whole dining experience."