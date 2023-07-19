Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane & More To Appear In Biz Markie Documentary

“Biz Markie is the pure essence of hip hop," Jenkins said in a press release. "He believed in, he lived it, he harnessed its powers. Most people don’t know that he used those powers to power up some of the culture’s greatest poets and then some. I was fortunate to meet with Biz when he was alive so to have the opportunity to bring him back to life now that he isn’t here…it’s a special film.”



The definite story about the "Just A Friend" rapper also features expert accounts from those who knew him like Darryl McDaniel of Run-D.M.C., Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh and Fat Joe. Other celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dapper Dan and Tracy Morgan also appear in the film. Jenkins directed, co-wrote and executively produced the documentary alongside fellow EP's Tara Hall, Vinnie Malhotra, Doug Banker, Kerry Gordy, Ashley Garrett, and Peter Bittenbender for Mass Appeal. Andre Wilkins and Djali Brown-Cepeda also produced the project, which is set to arrive just two years after the rapper passed away.



All Up In The Biz debuts on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on August 11.