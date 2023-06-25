Big Daddy Kane's Tribute To Biz Markie At The 2023 BET Awards Is A Must-See

Biz Markie was more than just more than just a friend, he was a real hip-hop legend that was taken from the world too soon when he passed away in 2021 at the age of 57. He is missed by all and remains beloved to this day, so much so that there was an unexpected but touching tribute to him at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25) that involved the whole crowd.

Following an opening performance that included sets from Lil Uzi Vert, The Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte and D-Nice, Big Daddy Kane hit the stage and got the crowd singing along to Biz's "Just A Friend" to honor the late rapper, complete with him acting as a conductor as he directed the crowd to point toward the portrait of Biz on stage.

Watch the tribute in the video below.