Big Daddy Kane's Tribute To Biz Markie At The 2023 BET Awards Is A Must-See

By Sarah Tate

June 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Biz Markie was more than just more than just a friend, he was a real hip-hop legend that was taken from the world too soon when he passed away in 2021 at the age of 57. He is missed by all and remains beloved to this day, so much so that there was an unexpected but touching tribute to him at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25) that involved the whole crowd.

Following an opening performance that included sets from Lil Uzi Vert, The Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte and D-Nice, Big Daddy Kane hit the stage and got the crowd singing along to Biz's "Just A Friend" to honor the late rapper, complete with him acting as a conductor as he directed the crowd to point toward the portrait of Biz on stage.

Watch the tribute in the video below.

Los Angeles was the place to be on Sunday as the 2023 BET Awards brought out unmatched energy for a night filled with out of this world performance from artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Patti LaBelle, Coco Jones, Latto and many more, as well as incredible collaborations you won't see anywhere else to celebrate 50 years of hip hop and honor the lasting legacy of the game-changing genre. In addition to the night of performances, the stars turned out on the red carpet with some truly stunning looks.

Big Daddy KaneBiz Markie
