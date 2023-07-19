Georgia Restaurant Serves Some Of The Best Italian Food In America

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta or slice of pizza that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Fortunately, you don't have to leave the country (or even the state!) to find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine. Mashed compiled a list of restaurants around the country where you can find the best Italian food, and one restaurant in Georgia made the cut alongside popular restaurants in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

According to the site, St. Cecilia, a self-described "coastal European restaurant" in Atlanta, serves up some of the best Italian food in America. It was also recently named the best Italian restaurant in all of Georgia.

St. Cecilia is located at 3455 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Although the menu appears classically Italian — with titles like 'salumi e formaggi' and 'pasta e riso' — the restaurant puts a twist on this with its use of local, Southern ingredients and an emphasis on seafood. Although it's mostly an Italian restaurant, St. Cecilia's pan-European branding seems to be working out well."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best Italian food in the country.