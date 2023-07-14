The Best Mac And Cheese In Georgia

By Sarah Tate

July 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in Georgia?

Wisteria Restaurant

Located in Atlanta, Wisteria Restaurant serves up the best mac and cheese in the state. Named after the restaurant, the Wisteria Mac & Cheese is a classy update on the classic comfort dish, combining collard greens and a crispy cheese crust on top. Wisteria Restaurant is located at 471 North Highland Avenue Northeast in Atlanta.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"For a dining take on mac 'n' cheese, head to glamorous Wisteria in Atlanta. You'll get a generous portion featuring collard greens for a pop of color and a crisp cheese crust. Some people say it's the best they've ever had."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mac and cheese in each state.

