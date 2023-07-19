No Evidence Of Toddler On Highway Before Carlee Russell Vanished: Cops

Officials in Alabama said they have found no evidence that a toddler was wandering along the side of the highway the night that Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell mysteriously disappeared.

Russell called 911 to report a toddler was walking along the highway last Wednesday (July 12) night. She then pulled over to help but was gone by the time the police arrived. They found her car and some of her belongings, including her wig, cell phone, and purse.

However, investigators have found no evidence that there was a toddler on the roadway.

"The Hoover Police Department has not located any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate, nor did we receive any additional calls about a toddler walking down the interstate, despite numerous vehicles passing through that area as depicted by the traffic camera surveillance video," the department said in a press release.

On Saturday, Russell walked into her home, though few details about her sudden reappearance were provided. Her family called 911 and said that she was "unresponsive but breathing." However, by the time officers and paramedics arrived, she was conscious and able to speak to detectives. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Officials did not provide details about what Russell told detectives because it is part of the ongoing investigation.