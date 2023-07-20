Piranha-Like Fish With Human Teeth Caught By 11-Year-Old Boy In OK Pond

An 11-year-old boy recently caught a Piranha-like fish with human teeth in a pond behind his Oklahoma home.

Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, which is typically found swimming in the Amazon River, yet was somehow inexplicably swimming in a pond in his Edmond neighborhood.

"I saw my bobber go down and I tried to reel it in," Charlie told ABC 7 Amarillo on Tuesday (July 18). "I thought it would let me reel it in. I thought it was a big sun fish."

"I went to my mom to tell her I needed help because this fish wasn't normal," he added.

Charlie's mom, Janna, was surprised to learn about her son reeling in the large, strange fish.

"It was pretty big considering how little Charlie is," Janna said. "For him to reel that in by himself, that is pretty impressive."

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a photo of the South American fish and suggested it was released into the pond by an unidentified person.