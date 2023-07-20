You can never go wrong with a giant plate of spaghetti noodles topped with delicious marinara and parmesan next to a side of warm, flaky bread and a leafy, green salad. Italian restaurants are known for crafting tasty pasta dishes, pizzas, and gelato flavors that fill your stomach and exceed your wildest foodie dreams. Some establishments even offer vegan and gluten free options for patrons with specific dietary restrictions. One Illinois restaurant in particular is known far and wide for serving the best Italian-inspired food around, and customers can't stop raving about it.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Illinois is Spacca Napoli located in Chicago. This one-of-a-kind Italian eatery is known for its Neapolitan-style pizza among other delectable entrees and deserts.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in Illinois:

"Dedicated to creating authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, Spacca Napoli boasts a pizza oven built by third- and fourth-generation artists from Napoli and is run by a certified pizzaiolo. After trying the pizza, be sure to check out the Italian desserts."

For a continued list of the best Italian restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.