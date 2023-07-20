Twitter Roasts Indianapolis Colts' New Alternate Uniform
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2023
Numerous Twitter users roasted the Indianapolis Colts' new alternate uniform following the team's announcement on Thursday (July 20).
The Colts revealed their 'Indiana Nights' uniform, which features primary black helmet with the signature blue horseshoe, as well as a blue jersey with white numbers, blue pants with white lines and blue socks.
"As crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights," the Colts wrote on their official Twitter account Thursday, along with photos of wide receiver Alec Pierce and safety Rodney Thomas II wearing the new alternative uniform.
The team's apparent enthusiasm, however, wasn't shared by many critics on social media, who fired off numerous jokes at the Colts' expense. Multiple Twitter users, including DraftKings analyst Mike Golic Jr., acknowledged that the new uniform bared a strong resemblance to the Brigham Young University football team.
As crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights. pic.twitter.com/dsxWC4secT— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023
Them Indiana boys in them Indiana Nights. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/yBp1fHbFZH— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023
"I thought this was BYU," Golic tweeted.
I thought this was BYU https://t.co/hTvh2cXrFZ— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 20, 2023
The Colts are just wearing BYU’s uniforms this year… https://t.co/dzXBoZbc68 pic.twitter.com/bpSuQVCin8— Booner (@boonersports) July 20, 2023
Can’t be that great if I thought they were BYU before even knowing it was an NFL account. https://t.co/cN05JzBuzv— Laszlo (@tabby_laz) July 20, 2023
Other users thought the uniform more closely resembled the Duke University football team.
Duke Blue Devils ??— Bandwagon Sports (@BandwagonSp0rts) July 20, 2023
lookin like duke university— . (@508zdot) July 20, 2023
Many other responses targeted the Colts' general lack of creativity with the uniform.
Colts have rolled out the most generic uniform in NFL history pic.twitter.com/K7xt6hxc52— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 20, 2023
Look like that 99 overall custom team in Madden from back in the day 😂— Dragon Hayabusa 🎮 (@Kid_Da_04) July 20, 2023
Mid— ohnePixel (parody) (@ohnePixelmaine) July 20, 2023
HORRIBLE— Jack Horowitz (@jackhorowitz_) July 20, 2023
It would actually look good if there were black stripes on the pants and jersey.— Mr. God (@JamesJett45) July 20, 2023
The alternate blue uniform are reported to include an infused "Heather" material that gives them more depth and texture, according to NFL.com. Additionally, the team will bring back its classic number font, which will now include black piping surrounding it.
The Colts will debut the new 'Indiana Nights' uniform during their Week 7 home game against the Cleveland Browns on October 22.