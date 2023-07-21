Nas Celebrates The Release Of His New Album 'Magic 2' Produced By Hit-Boy

By Tony M. Centeno

July 21, 2023

Nas
Photo: Getty Images

Nas' new album has arrived.

On Friday, July 21, the Queensbridge native's new studio album Magic 2 hit streaming services everywhere via Mass Appeal. The LP executively produced by Hit-Boy comes with 11 brand-new tracks including his previously released collaboration with 21 Savage "One Mic, One Gun" and his highly-anticipated joint effort with 50 Cent "Office Hours." The rest of the album has no other features. Nas began to tease the album last week with several cryptic social media posts. Once he revealed the album cover, 'Fif took to social media to confirm his rare appearance on the project.

Before the world knew about Magic 2, Nas launched his special HenNassy bottle as a tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. In honor of the album and the bottle's release, Nas celebrated at an exclusive event with Hennessy at Hall des Lumières in New York City.

The rare bottle was showcased in a film narrated by the Mass Appeal Records co-founder, which debuted at the event. Plenty of celebrities were in the building to celebrate with Nas like Hit-Boy, Big Hit, Offset, Maino, Joey Bada$$, DJ Clark Kent and more. After producer Mannie Fresh delivered a dope set, Nas hit the stage to perform songs off his new album and a slew of classics from his extensive catalog.

Check out his new album and scenes from the massive event for HenNassy below.

