Nas Celebrates The Release Of His New Album 'Magic 2' Produced By Hit-Boy

Before the world knew about Magic 2, Nas launched his special HenNassy bottle as a tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. In honor of the album and the bottle's release, Nas celebrated at an exclusive event with Hennessy at Hall des Lumières in New York City.



The rare bottle was showcased in a film narrated by the Mass Appeal Records co-founder, which debuted at the event. Plenty of celebrities were in the building to celebrate with Nas like Hit-Boy, Big Hit, Offset, Maino, Joey Bada$$, DJ Clark Kent and more. After producer Mannie Fresh delivered a dope set, Nas hit the stage to perform songs off his new album and a slew of classics from his extensive catalog.

