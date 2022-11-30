21 Savage & Nas Team Up On Surprise Collaboration 'One Mic, One Gun'

"When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance," 21 continues. "They must’ve forgot that I'm a new rapper that got integrity/All of the media and blogs, that's just a place I don't care to be/Most of these n****s wouldn't say s**t if they was ahead of me."



Nas and 21 continue the conversation by trading verses throughout the track. The Mass Appeal Records founder reflects on his journey in the rap game while also referencing his recent NY State of Mind Tour with Wu-Tang Clan, and the recent burglary at his home in Los Angeles.



"Did my tour with The Wu', I came back and I set the pace," Nas raps. "They just ran in one of my cribs and took what? I replaced it (Haha)/Two caucasians up out of their faces, Most of y'all assumed that they was black, it's exploitation (Black Caesar)/They ain't know that I see everything, invested in Ring."



Towards the end, both kings agree that they'd rather be timeless instead of mainstream. Check out Nas and 21 Savage's new song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE