NBA Star Addresses Rumor He Dated Taylor Swift

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves addressed an apparent rumor that he was dating pop star Taylor Swift during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.

Reaves, 25, was asked by hosts and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about a post online that claimed he and Swift, 33, were spotted together at a bar in his home state of Arkansas shortly after she ended her relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

"I have never met her, never talked to her," Reaves said. It's "all bulls***. I don't know her."

"I ain’t never talked to her," he added.

"Are you interested," Jackson asked.

"I'll be staying out the media," Reaves responded.

"There you go. There you go. He's learned his LA media training," said Barnes, who played for both the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers during his 14-year NBA career.

Reaves enjoyed a breakout second year for the Lakers, which included averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds during the 2022-23 regular season and 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds during the 2023 playoffs. The 25-year-old signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after splitting his collegiate career at Wichita State (2016-18) and Oklahoma (2018-21).

