NBA Star Addresses Rumor He Dated Taylor Swift

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves addressed an apparent rumor that he was dating pop star Taylor Swift during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.

Reaves, 25, was asked by hosts and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about a post online that claimed he and Swift, 33, were spotted together at a bar in his home state of Arkansas shortly after she ended her relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

"I have never met her, never talked to her," Reaves said. It's "all bulls***. I don't know her."

"I ain’t never talked to her," he added.