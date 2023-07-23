Travis Scott Confirms 'Utopia' Release Date & Announces New Movie

"I'm dropping a movie in theaters with my album on Friday," Scott told the crowd as the fireworks went down after his last song of the night. "So I'll see you in theaters. I'll see you next week in Utopia, and I'll see you in Giza if you can make it to the pyramids."



Travis Scott has been teasing the release date for Utopia over the past few weeks. The confirmation comes just a day after he released his new single "K-POP" with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. After he took over iHeartRadio ahead of the song's debut, Scott performed the song for the first time live at Rolling Loud Miami.



Scott hinted at the movie announcement at the beginning of his set when he showed a brief clip that revealed the title of the movie and its release date. He kicked off the performance by performing his new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert "Aye" for the first time live and then moved on to other fan favorites. At one point in the show, Scott selected a random fan from the crowd and brought him on stage to perform "Butterfly Effect" with him.



Catch that wild moment below. Utopia drops Friday, July 28.