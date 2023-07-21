Travis Scott Premieres His New Single 'K-POP' With The Weeknd & Bad Bunny

Travis Scott shocked everyone with his brand new song ahead of his long-awaited album.



On Thursday, July 20, La Flame took over every Hip-Hop, Pop and Rhythmic iHeartRadio station to exclusively premiere his latest single "K-POP" with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. During his surprise appearance, the Houston native reveals what fans will get out of the new record as well as his upcoming fourth studio LP. He continued to feed his fans by previewing an exclusive snippet of an additional track from his upcoming album Utopia. The bouncy track has Scott, El Conejo Malo and Abel rapping and singing on the international banger produced by Bnyx and Boi-1da.

