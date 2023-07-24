A$AP Rocky Stuns Fans With Jaw-Dropping Preview Of His Upcoming Album

“First you stole my flow, So I stole your b***h," Rocky raps. "Then you stole my style, I need at least 10 percent/All due disrespect/I hope you take offense.”



Fans are convinced that Rocky's lyrics are aimed at Travis Scott. During his Drink Champs interview last year, the A$AP Mob boss reacted to the accusations that Scott bit his style. Rocky dismissed the discourse but admitted that he noticed some "similarities" between them. However, there's also a rumor that Scott and Rihanna were together at some point in 2015. Neither artist has ever confirmed that they had a relationship, but that's not stopping fans from connecting the dots.



In between all the new music, Rocky delivered all the songs that fueled the various mosh pits around the stage like "Multiply" and "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2." Each time Rocky would perform another banger, his ragers and fans alike went wild in the mosh pits. Towards the end of his set, Rocky also debuted another new song called "Taylor Swift." Check out what else went down during Rocky's set below.