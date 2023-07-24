Bills Lose Key Starter To Pre-Training Camp Season-Ending Injury: Report

By Jason Hall

July 24, 2023

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills backup running back and starting kick and punt returner Nyheim Hines is reportedly expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to a "significant knee injury" he experienced prior to the upcoming opening of training camp this week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Monday (July 24).

"#Bills RB Nyheim Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A tough break for Buffalo and the versatile Hines, who was acquired at the trade deadline last fall," Pelissero tweeted.

Himes, 26, was acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in November 2022 and excelled as a return specialist, as well as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield during his first nine games in Buffalo. The former NC State standout recorded 554 yards and two touchdowns on 19 kick returns, 153 yards on 16 punt returns and five receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills, who are coming off their third consecutive AFC East Division title, are set to open training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester on Wednesday (July 26).

