Bills Lose Key Starter To Pre-Training Camp Season-Ending Injury: Report

Buffalo Bills backup running back and starting kick and punt returner Nyheim Hines is reportedly expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to a "significant knee injury" he experienced prior to the upcoming opening of training camp this week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Monday (July 24).

