New Photos Show Josh Allen Making Out With With A-List Actress

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spotted making out with Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld amid speculation that they're dating.

Photos shared by TMZ Sports on Friday (July 7) show Allen, 27, and Steinfeld, 26, at a resort pool in Mexico during a "romantic getaway" on the Fourth of July. Representatives for Allen and Steinfeld have not publicly confirmed or addressed the dating rumors since the two were spotted several times together since May.

Allen was seen with his arm wrapped around Steinfeld and their hands entangled during their reported dinner at Sushi By Bou in New York City last month. On May 29, a source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE Magazine that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks" after they were initially spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively obtained and shared by the New York Post on May 25, which is believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly

"It's new, but they are having fun," the insider said.