New Photos Show Josh Allen Making Out With With A-List Actress
By Jason Hall
July 7, 2023
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spotted making out with Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld amid speculation that they're dating.
Photos shared by TMZ Sports on Friday (July 7) show Allen, 27, and Steinfeld, 26, at a resort pool in Mexico during a "romantic getaway" on the Fourth of July. Representatives for Allen and Steinfeld have not publicly confirmed or addressed the dating rumors since the two were spotted several times together since May.
Allen was seen with his arm wrapped around Steinfeld and their hands entangled during their reported dinner at Sushi By Bou in New York City last month. On May 29, a source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE Magazine that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks" after they were initially spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively obtained and shared by the New York Post on May 25, which is believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly
"It's new, but they are having fun," the insider said.
Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Out With Hailee Steinfeld on Romantic Mexican Getaway https://t.co/XJm8Snu2kR— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 7, 2023
Allen was seen putting his arm around Steinfeld as they were walking in one of the initial photos shared online. The two were again spotted together in New York City on May 27.
Update: #Bills QB Josh Allen is rumored to be dating Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld, per @nyposthttps://t.co/7FcoXsr0XF pic.twitter.com/jaxcQzWUZS— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023
In May, Allen's presumed ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, added fuel to breakup rumors with a social media post at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. Karlee Zacky, who appeared to have attended the event with Williams, posted "Now accepting husband applications @brittwill" in a since-expired Instagram story on Saturday (May 6), which was re-shared by Twitter user and apparent Bills fan @duerinll.
"Hmm some of Britt’s friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen. I don’t give a f*** #BillsMafia," the Twitter user wrote.
Social media users had previously speculated that the longtime couple, who began dating in 2017, had broken up after Williams unfollowed Allen and pictures of the two together had disappeared from her page as of April 17, the New York Post reported at the time.
Allen is among the NFL's top young quarterbacks, having turned the Bills into a perennial contender and being rewarded with a massive long-term extension in 2021, but struggled in the postseason of an injury-riddled year. The Bills were eliminated in the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year, falling short of preseason expectations as the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII.
Allen finished the AFC Divisional Round game with 265 yards and an interception on 25 of 42 passing, failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Buffalo's November 6 loss to the New York Jets, the only other game in which he didn't record a touchdown pass in 2022.