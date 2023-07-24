ESPN Commentator Faints, Falls Down During Live Broadcast

A scary moment took place when ESPN soccer analyst and former English Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed during the live broadcast of the friendly between AC Milan and Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl on Sunday (July 23).

Hislop, 54, was standing with colleague Dan Thomas next to the pitch during pregame coverage when he suddenly fell over.

“Shak! Shak! We need some help,” Thomas yelled after Hislop collapsed. "We need medical!"

ESPN's coverage quickly shifted to a commercial break as medical personnel attended to Hislop. Thomas tweeted that his colleague was "conscious" shortly after kickoff and gave an on-air update at halftime.