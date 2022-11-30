Cristiano Ronaldo Offered More Than $300 Million To Join New Club: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a more than $300 million deal to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN.

Ronaldo, 37, would earn an annual salary of $119 million (£100m) during the 3.5-year duration of the contract.

Al-Nassr is also willing to compensate the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the estimated $19 million (£16 million) he was set to receive during the final six months of his contract with Manchester United, which was terminated last week.

Ronaldo will reportedly make a decision after Portugal's run in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup concludes, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told ESPN.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly hopeful that signing Ronaldo, one of the sport's most biggest stars, would help its efforts toward a bid to host the 2030 World Cup with the legendary forward acting as an ambassador for the country, according to ESPN.

Manchester United announced it reached a "mutual agreement" with Ronaldo to leave the club effective immediately on November 22.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford," the club tweeted.