Tennessee Towns Among The 25 Most Popular Small Towns To Live In The US

City living isn't for everyone. While some people may enjoy living in the hustle and bustle of a big city or major metropolis, others prefer the more laid-back nature of a small town that they can call home.

Using 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. News & World Report looked at American cities with a population between 1,000 and 50,000 to determine which small towns are the most popular to live in, with certain factors like job opportunities and local attractions playing a part in the towns' appeal. While several towns on the list can be found in Texas, two in Tennessee made such a great impression that they each landed a spot among the best.

According to the report, Berry Hill and Thompson's Station. Berry Hill, just outside of Nashville, has seen a population increase of 537 in 2010 to 1,973 in 2021. The population of Thompson's Station, in Williamson County, has also seen a drastic increase, from 2,194 in 2010 to 7,960 in 2021. Here's what the site had to say:

"With less than one square miles in area, Berry Hill is quickly becoming more and more dense, as its proximity to Nashville means people are frequently looking for new housing options. Berry Hill is home to many houses built in the 1940s, but the need for more housing to meet the high demand means townhouses and apartments are also in development in the area. As a part of the center of the Nashville metro area, it's no surprise that Berry Hill is also home to many recording studios and businesses related to the music industry."

"Named for the railroad station built in the town during the mid-19th century, Thompson's Station has had residents since at least the 1700s. The small town is located 25 miles south of Nashville, making it a more rural and less expensive option for those who work in the city. The storied history of Thompson's Station also attracts visitors who come to see evidence of the first European-American settlers int he late 1700s and the Civil War battle fought in the town. Thompson's Station maintains the former pasture where the battle took place, which is named Preservation Park."

These are the 25 most popular small towns to live in the U.S.:

Westlake, Florida

Vineyard, Utah

Fulshear, Texas

Timnath, Colorado

Iowa Colony, Texas

Liberty Hill, Texas

Triana, Alabama

Josephine, Texas

Pendergrass, Georgia

Leakesville, Mississippi

Northlake, Texas

Celina, Texas

Whitestown, Indiana

Davenport, Florida

Montgomery, Texas

Berry Hill, Tennessee

Manor, Texas

Thompson's Station, Tennessee

Prosper, Texas

Melissa, Texas

Freeport, Florida

Millville, Delaware

Holly Ridge, North Carolina

Cave Springs, Arkansas

Watford City, North Dakota

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on what makes these small towns so special.