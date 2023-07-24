The Best Beachfront Airbnbs In California

Picture it.

You wake up as the sky begins to sport various hues of pink and orange, and drink coffee in a hammock on a wrap around patio facing the Pacific Ocean. The whispers of the sparkling waves call to you as you revel in the breathtaking views just mere steps away from the shore. Suddenly in need of a beach vacation? California is full of rental properties than sit upon the sand and offer a much needed reset from reality.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best beach Airbnbs in California are Idyllic, Romantic Beachfront Apartment (Malibu), SA Beach Suite on Carbon Beach (Malibu), and Beachfront Oasis (Huntington Beach), to name a few.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the three properties mentioned above:

Idyllic, Romantic Beachfront Apartment: $578 per night

"Offering an idyllic couples’ escape, this beachfront apartment in Malibu will allow you to live like the rich and famous, complete with panoramic ocean views. Look forward to romantic strolls on the sand, swimming, surfing, or just unwinding with a drink while watching the sun splash its colors over the Pacific. The bedroom includes a queen-size bed close enough to the ocean to fall asleep to the waves, and the open-plan living area features a wall of windows with more amazing ocean views."

SA Beach Suite on Carbon Beach: $639 per night

"Enjoy your own private oasis in the heart of Malibu, where you can relax on the patio with an awe-inspiring ocean view, and look forward to long walks on the sandy beach, paddleboarding, swimming, surfing, and more. The cozy studio itself can accommodate up to two guests, equipped with a luxurious king-size bed and a convenient pullout sofa bed, making it ideal for a couple or friends traveling together."

Beachfront Oasis: $709 per night

"This 1930s remodeled oceanfront family beach home offers accommodation for up to eight in four bedrooms, just steps from the waves. It includes a sun-soaked deck, ideal for relaxation, and when you want to enjoy a day on the sand, complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas, sand toys for the kids, boogie boards, and even surfboards are all provided. Afterward, you’ll appreciate the convenience of an outdoor shower. The oceanfront patio has a BBQ grill for cookouts, and there’s a fully-equipped kitchen inside, complete with a coffeemaker and a generous supply of coffee."

For a full list of the best beachfront Airbnbs in California visit tripstodisocver.com.