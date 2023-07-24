Would you consider your city or town the best place to live in Texas? While there are a handful of lovely places to live in The Lone Star State, one location ranks higher than the rest. According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best place to live in all of Texas is Cinco Ranch. Cinco Ranch houses 18,399 people and is a suburb of Houston. It ranked as the 37th best place to live in the entire country.

To determine the best places to live in America, Stacker sourced data from a Niche report that highlighted cities in each state where housing, public schools, cost of living, transportation, business, and conservation efforts ranked high.

"Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts."

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best place to live in Texas:

"Planned communities around major Texas cities like Dallas and Houston are common; and, like many of them, Cinco Ranch has an abundance of pools, tennis courts, and golf courses. This Houston outpost has something more, though: It has also created an amateur radio society."

For a continued list of the best places to live across the country visit stacker.com.