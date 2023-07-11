Texas Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

July 11, 2023

Doughnuts are a delicacy known to substantially increase good moods and even create optimistic mornings. In all seriousness, doughnuts are a popular breakfast food compromised of fried flour dough, shaped into little circles, topped with icing and filled with gooey goodness. Many bakeries will also offer a vegan and/or gluten free option to customers with specific dietary restrictions. While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout the state, only one serves the best doughnuts around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best doughnuts in all of Texas are served at Hypnotic Donuts located in Dallas.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best doughnuts in the entire state:

"The best donuts in Texas are so good that they'll put you in a trance. Hypnotic Donuts, located in Dallas, describes itself as a craft donut shop whose specialty is handcrafting creative donuts with ingredients that have been sourced locally. While all of the donuts here are worth trying at least once, it's the Holy Cannoli that will leave you breathless. This beauty is a chocolate cake donut with hazelnut, orange-cinnamon glaze, and a drizzle of cannoli filling added to the mix to create a masterpiece."

For more information regarding the best doughnuts in each state visit mashed.com.

