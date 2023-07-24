You've read about the most expensive place to live in Wisconsin, but have you ever wondered where the best place to live is? Thanks to a new report, you'll finally have your answer.

Using Niche's 2023 rankings, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the U.S., releasing a list of the top spot in each state to call home. According to the site:

"Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts.

So which city in Wisconsin was named the best place to live in the state?

Kohler

This small town outside of Sheboygan and near Lake Michigan has a population of 2,072 and ranks No. 234 nationally as one of the best places to live in America. Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Home to Destination Kohler, a five-star resort that has hosted six major golf championships and the Ryder Cup, Kohler also offers plenty of activities for its locals. For instance, visit the Bookworm Gardens, a botanical garden that hosts events based on popular children's books."

Check out the full list at Stacker to see more of the best places to live in the country.