Vikings' Jordan Addison Faced Serious Emergency During Speeding Incident

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison reportedly told a state trooper that his dog was having an emergency at his home when he was speeding on Interstate 94 last week, CBS News reports.

Addison, 21, was reported to be driving a Lamborghini Urus 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Interstate 94 when he was pulled over just after 3:00 a.m. last Thursday (July 20).

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry," Addison said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport last Friday (July 21).