Vikings' Jordan Addison Faced Serious Emergency During Speeding Incident
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2023
Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison reportedly told a state trooper that his dog was having an emergency at his home when he was speeding on Interstate 94 last week, CBS News reports.
Addison, 21, was reported to be driving a Lamborghini Urus 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Interstate 94 when he was pulled over just after 3:00 a.m. last Thursday (July 20).
“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry," Addison said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport last Friday (July 21).
#Vikings WR Jordan Addison is issuing a statement regarding yesterday’s event:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023
“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”
Addison, who was selected by the Vikings at No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, was present when rookies and key veterans reported to camp on Sunday (July 23), the team confirmed via CBS News.
The 21-year-old spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, which included being selected as a consensus All-American and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021, before transferring to USC in 2022. Addison recorded a career best 100 receptions, 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his Biletnikoff season, as well as 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.