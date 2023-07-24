Wild Videos Show Car Flying Down Embankment, Land On Its Roof

Videos shared online show a car flying over an embankment and landing upside down in the Dolores Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.

The footage, which was captured and shared by YouTube user Julia Brown on a Nest camera, shows a white vehicle plow through a guard rail and tree branches before coming to a hard fall on its roof. Brown shared two clips of the incident, which included a view from 19th and Sanchez, where the vehicle crashed, and an alternate angle from the top of the stairs.

The San Francisco Fire Department publicly addressed the incident in response to a Twitter video showing both angles, confirming that no one was injured during the crash in a post that also included a photo of the upside down vehicle at the scene.