Wild Videos Show Car Flying Down Embankment, Land On Its Roof
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2023
Videos shared online show a car flying over an embankment and landing upside down in the Dolores Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.
The footage, which was captured and shared by YouTube user Julia Brown on a Nest camera, shows a white vehicle plow through a guard rail and tree branches before coming to a hard fall on its roof. Brown shared two clips of the incident, which included a view from 19th and Sanchez, where the vehicle crashed, and an alternate angle from the top of the stairs.
The San Francisco Fire Department publicly addressed the incident in response to a Twitter video showing both angles, confirming that no one was injured during the crash in a post that also included a photo of the upside down vehicle at the scene.
"Replying to the many media outlets calling about this: This was a non-injury collision occurring last night at 7:18 PM," the department wrote. "When Truck 7 #SFFDT07 arrived witnesses stated that: 'all the occupants fled the scene' The crew of Truck 7 confirmed no injuries and assisted a tow truck to ensure the safety of the area during the removal of the car. Witnesses stated that the driver drove off the dead end at Cumberland and landed at 19th and Sanchez. This scene was maintained by our partners at the @SFPD and any further media inquiries should be sent to that agency."
Replying to the many media outlets calling about this:— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 23, 2023
This was a non-injury collision occurring last night at 7:18 PM.
When Truck 7 #SFFDT07 arrived witnesses stated that: “all the occupants fled the scene”
The crew of Truck 7 confirmed no injuries and assisted a tow truck… https://t.co/8WLpWOmlG4 pic.twitter.com/iRXIaVWuFf
The surveillance footage shows three people who were inside the car at the time of the crash walking away from the scene including a man with a skateboard who is then followed by a woman and man wearing a ski mask, which leads to some neighbors suspecting the vehicle may have been stolen, though not confirmed by police during the ongoing investigation, NBC Bay Area reports.