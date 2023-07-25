Northern Michigan is known for its beautiful lakes and landscapes. The Great Lakes feature some of the prettiest, most inviting beaches in the country. Locals and tourists frequent these spots in the summer months to soak up the views and take part in hiking, and water sports.

According to a list compiled by USA Today's 10 Best, the best lake in Michigan is Lake Superior. Following closely behind Lake Superior is Lake Michigan, Lake Charlevoix, and Lake Huron.

Here's what USA Today had to say about a few of the best lakes in Michigan:

Lake Superior:

"With 31,700 square miles of lake to explore, the colossal Lake Superior is equipped with more than its fair share of swimming spots spread along the Canada and United States shores. Though each one tends to swing towards the colder side, destinations like Agate Beach, Wisconsin Point, and Wild Goose Beach all offer some welcome relief from the summer heat."

Lake Michigan:

"It's always a little cold even in the height of summer, but for those willing to brave the low temperatures, Lake Michigan is perfect for a refreshing dip. For Chicago visitors, North Avenue Beach is a particularly lively spot for a swim, while destinations outside the city range from Indiana Dunes National Park to Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore."

For a continued list of the best lakes across the country visit 10best.com.